The New York Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Left fielder Alex Verdugo had a solid World Series to cap an up-and-down season. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Bombers this off-season and became a target for angry Yankee fans. His solid ending took the blame for the World Series collapse off of him. After the game, he told reporters where he wants to go in free agency.

“Yeah, I just really started thinking about it right now, honestly. It's gonna be hard, this is the closest group of guys I've been with. You're getting me emotional, man, just because of how much they mean to mean and how much they accepted me and let me in. We've got some things to think about, but I definitely want to be back in pinstripes to help us win one.

Verdugo started with the Dodgers and was traded to the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts deal. Now, Betts and the Dodgers celebrated a championship on Verdugo's home field. The outfielder was blunt in his assessment of the season and series.

“We accomplished a lot of goals just to get here and the biggest goal obviously was to win it and we didn't do that. For that, it sucks, it stings, it hurts, and I'm sure we're gonna look back and be proud of some of the things but at the end of the day, we came up short.

Are the Yankees a fit for Alex Verdugo long-term?

The Yankees made the trade for Alex Verdugo before trading for Juan Soto. Once the generational Soto came in, Verdugo was the third-fiddle in the Bronx outfield. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez was out for spring training and at the beginning of the season with a UCL injury. Verdugo came in and replaced him well but when his offense faltered, the fans clamored for Dominguez.

Dominguez struggled in left field and at the plate when he came up to the big leagues. He ended up being unplayable down the stretch and forced Verdugo back into the lineup. His offense came alive down the stretch and it ended up being an afterthought in October. Dominguez should come into spring training healthy and challenge for an outfield spot.

If the Yankees re-sign Juan Soto, that will likely be the end of Alex Verdugo in pinstripes. With Judge, Soto, and Dominguez, the Yankees believe they have the best outfield in the league. Trent Grisham and Oswaldo Cabrera can spell those players for a game or two during the season. If Soto goes elsewhere, Verdugo may get his wish.