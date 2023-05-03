The New York Yankees have gotten off to a 16-15 start, but sit in last place in the American League East with injuries that have piled up, and Brian Cashman spoke about dealing with that early on in the season to the media on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, in the position we’re in, we’re going to be thankful that it’s a long season because we’re banged up so bad right now,” Brian Cashman said, via SNY Yankees Videos. “If it was a short season we’d be taken out. But we have time to make up ground, and we’re going to compete with who we have here, and we look forward to getting who we need back, at a later date.”

"Don't give up on us. That's all I can tell you. Don't count us out" – Brian Cashman pic.twitter.com/Sw4ktLlLmx

Cashman continued with a strong message, saying to not count the Yankees out this season.

“Don’t give up on us, that’s all I can tell you,” Cashman said, via SNY Yankees Videos. “Don’t count us out, don’t give up on us. We got a good group of people player wise, staff wise, support staff wise, it’s a championship caliber operation from that perspective, but we’re not currently flying at the level we would have expected because we’re missing some really important pieces, which I think anybody would acknowledge. But in the meantime, it’s also part of it and you gotta withstand it. We gotta find a way to continue to tread some water at the very least, and not slide too far out of it while we’re waiting on some important pieces to come back.”

The Yankees are without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on offense. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two of the most important bats in the lineup. There are other injuries, but those two are vital to the offense. As far as pitching goes, the injuries to Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino loom large. Carlos Rodon was the big addition this offseason for the Yankees and he continues to deal with back issues. Luis Severino is making rehab starts and on his way back, assuming no setbacks.

The Yankees look to keep themselves afloat until reinforcements come back.