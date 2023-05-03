The New York Yankees are pushing back Nestor Cortes’ next start to the series against the Oakland Athletics next week due to having strep throat earlier this week, manager Aaron Boone said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Nestor Cortes’ most-recent start came against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, and it was not a strong outing. Cortes went 4.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs. He gave up a grand slam to Josh Jung in the first inning. Aaron Boone believes the strep throat could have played a role. The Yankees lost the game 15-2. It was the last game of a four game set in with the Yankees lost three of four.

The Yankees are currently 16-15 and sit in last place in the American League East. Injuries have played a big role in the start to the season.

This weekend, the Yankees will play the Rays in Tampa Bay, and Cortes will no longer start in that series like originally scheduled, as Aaron Boone said. Instead, it will be Jhony Brito, Domingo German and Gerrit Cole. The Yankees are undefeated in Gerrit Cole starts this year, and those games have kept the team afloat. Domingo German had a great start on Monday, and Jhony Brito has a solid start in Texas last time out. However, the Rays are the best team in the league this year, it will be a tough test for this injured Yankees team.

The offense is what has been a problem. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, arguably the two best bats in the lineup, are on the injured list. Aaron Judge could be back soon, but Giancarlo Stanton will be out for a longer period of time.

For now, the Yankees hope to keep themselves in contention until they get some help from players returning from injury.