It is fair to say that the 2023 MLB season is not among the most memorable ones for New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon. It did not get any better for Rodon when he got absolutely rocked by the Kansas City Royals in his final start of the campaign, which was somehow made worse by his behavior on the mound.

Rodon was caught by cameras turning his back on Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, who made an early visit to the pitcher on the mound. It was a disrespectful gesture by Rodon, who already has stirred quite a number of controversies with his behavior in just his first season in New York.

Rodon, however, seemingly realized his mistake and apologized later on to Blake, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone (h/t Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News Sports).

“Aaron Boone said that Carlos Rodón apologized to Matt Blake. Blake is expected to talk shortly. Rodón also made himself available to pitch in these last 2 games. Boone didn't rule out taking him up on that tomorrow.”

Boone also said that Rodon might have received punishment had it happened with more time left for the Yankees this season.

Blake was honest with his reaction to Rodon's action but still sounded diplomatic about it.

“It’s not ideal. I was a little disappointed in the moment, how it’s being handled,” Blake said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. But anytime you go out into the arena like that, emotions are running high, especially with him at times. It’s what makes him great. It also can be his undoing.”