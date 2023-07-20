New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has a unique way of getting over a tough start — by blowing a kiss to the fans.

While some pitchers cuss themselves out or throw fits and smash coolers in the dugout after a horrible start, Rodon took a different approach on Wednesday. He blew a kiss to the Yankees fans in attendance at Angel Stadium as he walked to the dugout after the bottom of the second inning.

Rodon reacts to some Yankees fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/oE86bvyTq1 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 19, 2023

Rodon had given up four runs to the Los Angeles Angels at the time of his antics. He gave up two -run home runs to Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo at that point of the game.

Can Carlos Rodon get it together in the season's second half?

Carlos Rodon's struggles couldn't have come at the worst possible time for Aaron Boone's Yankees. New York's 50-46 win-loss record currently puts them in last place in the competitive American League East. It's a position the 27-time World Series champions aren't accustomed to.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees signed Rodon seven months ago to bolster their starting pitching rotation which includes Gerrit Cole, Domingo German, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Clarke Schmidt. Rodon inked a six-year, $162 million contract in December 2022.

Rodon was coming off two consecutive strong seasons prior to signing with New York. He finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2021. He then finished sixth in the NL Cy Young voting the year after.

Carlos Rodon didn't make his debut in Yankees pinstripes until July 8 due to forearm and back injuries. He retired the first six Chicago Cubs batters before giving up a home run to Cody Bellinger in the third inning.

Rodon gave up two runs on four hits in six innings of work. Regrettably, the Yankees lost to the Cubs, 3-0.

Fast forward one week later, Rodon admitted he “wasn't good” in New York's 7-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. He gave up four hits in five innings on the mound that day.

Yankee fans can only hope Carlos Rodon can hit his stride so the Bronx Bombers will make a strong postseason push in the next few weeks.