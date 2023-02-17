Carlos Rodon was dealing on Friday. Yes, it’s still February but the fact that the left-hander looks to be in midseason form is a tremendous sign for the New York Yankees. Yankees’ reporter Bryan Hoch broke down Rodon’s Friday Spring Training effort.

“Carlos Rodon out here on the mound at George M. Steinbrenner Field for the first time in a Yankees uniform today,” Hoch said. “Showing off a little bit of why the Yankees are so excited to give him the ball about 30 times this summer. Rodon threw two simulated innings, carving up a bunch of Yankee catchers with his fastball and slider combination.”

Hoch shared a video of Rodon “carving up” hitters on Twitter as well.

Carlos Rodón bringing some 🔥: pic.twitter.com/3nUqZBv5U6 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2023

Rodon’s final breaking ball, which can be seen at the 1:32 mark of the video, caught the hitter well off-balance and had him lunging at the baseball.

Carlos Rodon tends to lean on his fastball-slider combo as Hoch said. He does a tremendous job of tunneling the pitches, meaning that his fastball and slider look the same coming out of the hand. However, the slider dips off once it crosses the plate. The lunging hitter in the video was likely sitting fastball which led to the awkward swing.

Rodon recently addressed the media, expressing his confidence in the Yankees’ rotation. They were recently dealt a brutal Frankie Montas blow, as he’s expected to miss a good portion of the season due to surgery. Nevertheless, the team still believes in their Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes-led pitching staff.