The New York Yankees choked a five-run lead in Game 5 to lose the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have clinched their first title in four years, and eighth title in franchise history. Besides Aaron Judge's disappearing act, New York also committed several errors in the pivotal fifth inning that allowed the Dodgers to surge and win the game 7-6. After the game, the losing team's official social media account announced the results in a markedly somber manner.

“FINAL: Dodgers 7, Yankees 6,” the account reported on X, formerly Twitter, which triggered several angry reactions from frustrated fans who watched their team prevent a sweep in Game 4 only to choke the next game.

Yankees fans frustrated

Just read this selection of fan replies to the Yankees' post, after losing Game 5 of the World Series to the Dodgers.

First, the user @dillOnfire posted a photo of one of the team's defensive blunders that ultimately cost them the championship, captioning it “The Anthony Rizzo game. Will haunt us forever.”

“I never wanna see anthony rizzo or austin wells ever again,” complained popular account @FadeAwayMedia, while @Skelly4Liberty added, “That fifth inning will go down as one of the biggest blunders in World Series history. The entire defense should be ashamed of themselves.”

Both @Martinshoter and @0xbenye suggested manager Aaron Boone's immediate termination, while @BimmyChimmy said, “Joe Girardi was fired for so much less.”

Meanwhile, @dancingastro sounded extremely defeated, saying, “thanks for getting my hopes up for nothing. we are never getting back here.”

Then, @Laf4MVP_ gave New York a checklist to fill if they want to win a World Series.

Concurring with the earlier opinions on Boone, @Frusso15 posted a photo of the manager with a graphic of his team's Game 5 misplays under his face.

Finally, @thcfastestman said, “While Soto was carrying the Yankees throughout the postseason, Aaron Judge was doing… nothing!”

Outlook

True enough, the Yankees should prioritize re-signing Juan Soto if they want to keep their championship ambitions alive. Several contending teams will join the Soto sweepstakes, even the Dodgers, and they'll need to get their money right to retain his services.

Still, Aaron Boone enjoys job security for now, like Brian Cashman, even though the fans roasted him for congratulating the Dodgers in their clubhouse.

Moreover, Judge will need to figure out why he keeps struggling in the postseason if he wants to ever taste championship glory. New York is in for a long offseason, and they might face a longer road back to contention.