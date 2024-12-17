The New York Yankees recently acquired star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in a massive trade. Williams was linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Yankees-Brewers trade came to fruition. The former Brewers closer made a shocking admission about the Dodgers while speaking to reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“Devin Williams, in a Zoom call with media, said he was surprised he was traded to the Yankees because he thought he was going to Los Angeles,” Castillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

However, there is no need for Yankees fans to be concerned. Williams is happy about joining the ball club.

“It's a tremendous honor to be able to play for this organization,” Williams said on the Zoom call, via Yankees Videos. “There's no bigger team in baseball… I'm very happy to be here.”

Williams has been one of the best relievers in MLB ever since he entered the league in 2019. Williams, however, initially took over the Brewers' setup man role with Josh Hader closing games for Milwaukee. The Brewers ended up trading Hader to the San Diego Padres in 2022, which led to Williams earning the closer role.

He certainly made the most of the opportunity. The Yankees are getting a closer who has not recorded an ERA of above 2.00 since 2021. Williams earned 36 saves while pitching to a strong 1.53 ERA in 2023. In 2024, despite being limited to just 22 appearances, Williams turned in a microscopic 1.25 ERA and 14 saves.

The Yankees have had an up-and-down offseason. They watched Juan Soto join their National League rival, the New York Mets, in MLB free agency. The Yankees were able to sign former Atlanta Braves star Max Fried to join the starting rotation, though. Now Devin Williams is set to lead the bullpen during the upcoming 2025 season.

The Yankees will likely look to further improve their roster as the offseason continues.