The New York Yankees provided some mixed news on infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is dealing with a calf injury, ahead of the team's Saturday clash with the Miami Marlins. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that DJ LeMahieu will not be in the lineup for the contest, but that he believes the three-time All-Star will avoid a trip to the injured list, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

This is LeMahieu's third missed game. The Yankees infielder popped up as an injury concern during the team's previous series against the Chicago White Sox, when he was suddenly scratched from the lineup with right calf tightness shortly after the team's batting practice session on Wednesday.

LeMahieu, 35, had endured a rough start to the season but had raised his batting average by nine points since the end of July thanks to a torrid start to August.

In six games played, LeMahieu owns a .364 batting average with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

The hot stretch came at a good time for a Yankees lineup that has struggled to generate offense from players not named Aaron Judge this season. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time.

The Yankees just lost starting pitchers Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr to the injured list, and the lineup is already without Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson and Jose Trevino.

At 60-56 and clinging to the hopes of a Wild Card spot, the Yankees don't need any more bad news on injuries.

Hopefully for the sake of their fans, LeMahieu won't need time on the shelf with his injury.