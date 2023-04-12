The New York Yankees have a knack for turning players into stars. Franchy Cordero looks like the latest player to feel the magic of the pinstripes.

Cordero hit a three-run home run Tuesday night to bring his RBI total for the season to 10 in six games. That puts him in a tie with Robin Ventura for the most RBIs by a player in their first six games as a Yankee, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Ventura accomplished the feat in 2002 en route to a 93-RBI all-star season.

Cordero has had a fine first stint with the Yankees to this point. He has a hit in five of his six appearances with three home runs along with the RBI total. He signed with the Yankees on Opening Day after spending spring training with the Baltimore Orioles.

Since making his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2017, Cordero has bounced from team to team and has had numerous call-ups and send-downs. Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Cordero appeared in 84 games, the most major league games he’s played in one season since his debut.

Still under the age of 30, Cordero could be having a career renaissance with the Yankees. We’ve seen plenty of players have their 15 minutes of fame in the Bronx, but you never know how long a player who’s hot can keep the bat going.

While he can certainly cool off at any moment and revert to his career averages, Franchy Cordero has at least made some sort of impact on a title-contending Yankees team.