Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners

The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

On Wednesday, Cole got rocked by the Seattle Mariners as the Yankees dropped another game, 7-3. Cole finished with six runs allowed, including three first-inning home runs.

After the game, Gerrit Cole talked about that first inning, as captured by New York Post writer Greg Joyce.

“It’s kind of hard to believe how much it just blows up so quick,” Cole said. “I’m trying to be excellent out there and obviously not. Obviously the game’s letting us know we’re not there. So we gotta keep grinding on it. It doesn’t feel good. We let a series get away from us and it’s because of a very poor first inning today. That’s on me.”

Cole and the Yankees dug a hole they could not get out of.

New York once held a massive lead for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They were at one time on a record-setting pace. Now, the Yankees find themselves two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Even the Houston Astros have pulled within two games of New York.

The Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery away at the deadline amidst his recent struggles. Jameson Taillon has also not looked good of late. They placed Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Cole has allowed 15 runs over his last three starts. All of that prompted the trade for Athletics starter Frankie Montas.

That was a much needed trade for the Yankees. The question remains, will it be enough?