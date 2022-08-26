When you think of Giancarlo Stanton, you think of home runs. You think of deep hits over the walls of Yankee Stadium, terrorizing opposing batters. That’s the effect Stanton has when he’s on the batter’s box. So when he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, New York Yankees fans were expecting a grand slam.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see a classic Stanton bomb. Instead, the Yankees hitter chopped the ball to left field, scoring two of his teammates on a single. It’s not a home run, but it sure got the job done for a team that badly needed consistent hitting. (via FOX Sports: MLB)

That’s not to say that Stanton’s single didn’t pack any power. In fact, the Yankees hitter slugged the ball pretty hard, with an exit velocity of 117.7 mph. Had Stanton hit that ball a little cleaner, we could’ve seen it fly all the way out of the stadium and into the stands.

Stanton a casual 117.7 mph single in his second at bat back pic.twitter.com/Kv8CthxkED — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) August 26, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton has missed a good chunk of the second half of the season due to injuries. During that time, the Yankees have started to dip in their performance. A combination of terrible injury luck and their hitters going cold contributed to an embarrassing record in the last few games. However, it seems like they are getting healthy at just the right time.

With the power-hitting duo of Stanton and Aaron Judge back, the Bronx Bombers are ready to strike fear into their opponents’ hearts. Hopefully, their two wins over the Mets during the Subway Series will propel them to their previously reached highs.