New York Yankees’ star Giancarlo Stanton launched the second longest home run of his career on Sunday versus the San Francisco Giants, clubbing a 485-foot bomb to centerfield at Yankee Stadium. Stanton recently detailed his swing, breaking down the process of developing consistency at the plate, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

“Realistically, we have to be scientists,” Stanton told The Athletic. “We have to be physicists to understand the angles of your path to be the most successful hitter you can be. There’s all types of things you have to understand in your swing to be able to be consistent. Swings are the most fascinating and frustrating things in our world. There’ll be times where you feel like you’ll never get out and times where you have to question if you’ll ever get a hit again.”

Squaring up a baseball is difficult at any level. Doing it while facing 100-MPH fastballs and filthy breaking balls at the MLB level is nearly impossible. There’s a reason why the best hitters in baseball only record hits in three out of every ten at-bats. Giancarlo Stanton has continued to work on his swing. He still endures his share of ups and downs, but he’s been one of the best power hitters in the game throughout his career.

Stanton added that there are more factors than simply a player’s swing to consider.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s always your swing,” Giancarlo Stanton continued. “It’s sometimes how you feel physically, how you feel mentally. All of that influences your swing to some capacity.”

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ best player, but Stanton is still a pivotal part of the lineup. With opposing pitchers focused primarily on Judge, Stanton may be in line for a big 2023 campaign.