The New York Yankees have opened spring training and already have a significant injury. After a historic postseason run last year, Giancarlo Stanton is back on the shelf. Stanton told the Associated Press that he is dealing with a tennis elbow injury, something he dealt with for parts of last year.

“Tennis elbow or however they call it is tears in tendon, so it's not when did it feel good, when did it feel bad. There's always the pain level there, and you got to deal with that. So, yeah, it's just the wisest point to give time right now,” the Yankees' slugger said.

“Definitely behind, but I mean that's just a matter of being ready for a full go today as opposed to in a little bit. So we have five, six weeks here. It'll be a good ramp-up from there,” Stanton said on his timeline. “We'll see how that goes.”

Last year, Stanton played 114 games, his most since 2021. The injuries have been a big issue throughout his Yankees career and held him out of important games. With Juan Soto no longer on the team, he will be leaned on heavily to provide the offense behind Aaron Judge.

In the playoffs last year, Stanton hit seven homers in 14 games and won the ALCS MVP. The Yankees would not have gone far without Stanton slugging homers against the Royals and Guardians in the AL playoffs. And in Game 1 of the World Series, he gave them a chance to win with a massive homer.

The Yankees and their fans were hoping that momentum would carry over to the 2025 regular season. But hearing that he has not swung a bat in almost a month is concerning heading into the season. As spring training begins, keep an eye on Stanton and his elbow.