With the series tied, teams head to Kansas City as the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals in game three of the ALDS. It's time to continue our ALDS odds series with a Yankees-Royals prediction and pick.

Yankees-Royals Game 3 Projected Starters

Clarke Schmidt vs. Seth Lugo

Clarke Schmidt (5-5) with a 2.85 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Schmidt went four innings giving up three hits and four walks to the Pirates. He would allow four runs, but take the no-decision as the Yankees beat the Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Schmidt was 3-3 in eight starts on the road this year. He has a 1.39 ERA and a .211 opponent batting average.

Seth Lugo (16-9) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Lugo went 4.1 innings in his playoff start with the Orioles. He would give up five hits, a walk, and a home run. Lugo would allow just one run, but take the no-decision as the Royals beat the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Seth Lugo was 7-6 on the road with a 3.36 ERA and a .241 opponent batting average in 17 road starts.

Here are the ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Yankees-Royals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -120

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Royals Game 3

Time: 7:08 PM ET/ 4:08 PM PT

TV: TBS/TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees finished the regular season third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .458 on-base percentage. Judge has 58 home runs this year, helping to his 144 RBIs. Further, he has scored 122 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .419 on-base percentage. He has 41 home runs and 109 RBIs this year, scoring 128 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .243 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Garrett Hampson has led the production for the Royals. He has just three at-bats in four games in the playoffs though, but has gone 3-3 with three RBIs and a run score. Further, MJ Melendez has been solid as of late as well. He is hitting .231 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Bobby Witt Jr has not hit well but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .158 with two RBIs. The Royals are hitting .252 in the playoffs with two home runs and 12 runs scored in four games.

Current Yankees have 96 career at-bats against Seth Lugo hitting .229. Juan Soto has the most experience, going 5-18 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton is 3-14 with a double, a home run, and an RBI. Finally, Glyber Torres is 3-11 with a walk against Lugo.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals finished the regular season 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. led the way this year. He is hitting .332 on the year with a .389 on-base percentage. Witt has 32 home runs, 109 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and 125 runs scored. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez is hitting .271 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs, 104 RBIS, and 58 runs scored. Maiken Garcia rounds out the top bats for the Royals. He hit .231 this year with a .281 on-base percentage. Garcia has seven home runs, 59 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, and 84 runs scored.

Austin Wells has been solid in the first two games of the series. He is hitting .286 with a .444 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs but has not scored a run. Meanwhile, Alex Verdugo has hit .429 in the playoffs so far with an RBI and two runs scored. Jazz Chisholm is hitting .250 in the playoffs, with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. The Yankees have hit .246 in the two games with the Royals with two home runs and eight runs scored.

Current Royals have 51 career at-bats against Clarke Schmidt. They have hit .314 against Schmidt. Adam Fraizer is 4-8 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Yuli Gurriel is 1-1 with a home run and an RBI against Schmidt, Finally, Salvador Perez and Michael Massey both have just one hit against Schmift, but both are home runs for a combined four RBIs.

Final Yankees-Royals Prediction & Pick

Clarke Schmidt has been solid for the Yankees since returning to the lineup in September. He made five starts, giving up 12 runs, with just ten earned in 24.2 innings of work. Further, the Yankees went 3-2 in those games. Still, the odds in this game three of the ALDS with the Yankees-Royals game are tight because of Seth Lugo. Lugo was great in his playoff start against the Orioles and was solid in September. He went 27.2 innings in five starts in September with a 2.28 ERA. Still, the Royals went just 2-3 in those games. With Seth Lugo on the mound the Royals will keep this game close, and with some of the Yankees' big bats struggling take the Royals in this one.

Final Yankees-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+102)