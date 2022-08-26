The Bash Brothers are back together, finally! After missing significant time due to injury, the New York Yankees welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton to their roster. His return came at just the right time, as the team is starting to find their groove again after a horrid second half of the season.

Stanton immediately provided firepower to the team in his first game back. He hammered a powerful 2-RBI single in his first at-bat. While he wouldn’t get another hit after that, the Yankees still appreciated his return to the lineup. As for Stanton, he’s just happy to be able to provide a “boost” to his team in any way possible. (via ESPN)

“Any boost I can give is huge and I’m glad that I can,” Stanton said. “It just helps the dynamic of the lineup a bit. I’m just glad to be back.”

Giancarlo Stanton’s return to the lineup gives the Yankees another solid bat amid a slew of injuries to the batting order. They continue to miss the resurgent Matt Carpenter. Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and DJ LeMahieu have also missed significant time in the last few weeks. Now, they are getting healthy at just the right time.

Barring a run from one of their division rivals and another collapse from the pinstripes, the Yankees should take the AL East crown comfortably. The question, though, is if they can catch the Houston Astros for the coveted home-field advantage through the ALCS at the very least. The reigning AL champs have built a sizable 3.5-game lead over the pinstripes. Will they be able to catch up to their rivals?