‘His job right now is to stay ready’: Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides Aaron Hicks with vote of confidence amid slump

The New York Yankees are struggling right now. There is no way around it. After running MLB through the first portion of the season, New York is just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Outfielder Aaron Hicks has specifically been mired in a dreadful slump. On the season, Hicks is hitting just .217. Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Aaron Hicks’ struggles ahead of New York’s game on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, via Yankees insider Marly Rivera.

“Baseball has a way of changing in a heartbeat,” Boone said.” One big play, one big opportunity you take advantage of. All of the sudden you are in there and you run with things. Just because you are out now, and it hasn’t gone exactly how we planned, or he (Aaron Hicks) planned, doesn’t mean you aren’t going to be the central figure in the most important moment or game of the year. His job right now is to stay ready and go from there.”

Aaron Boone is referring to the fact that Hicks is out of the lineup for Friday’s game. Nevertheless, he believes the veteran outfielder can still help the Yankees down the road.

Hicks and Joey Gallo struggled mightily this year and drew plenty of criticism from Yankees fans. However, the team traded Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Meanwhile, they kept Hicks on the team.

Hicks will be an important piece to the puzzle moving forward. Sure, New York is in the midst of a difficult stretch. But this is still a very talented Yankees ball club with serious World Series aspirations.