The New York Yankees fell to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday as Clay Holmes allowed four earned runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. While Holmes blowing a save has been nothing new to Yankees fans, Jazz Chisholm is encouraging New York to stay positive.

The Rangers' four runs all come on one swing of the bat, as Wyatt Langford hit a walk off grand slam. New York fell 7-4 and saw their record move to 80-59. Still in prime playoff positioning, Chisholm is expecting Holmes to have a major bounce back, via the Yes Network.

“He's great. Until I was here, I was facing Clay and thought he was one of the dirtiest pitchers in the league,” Chisholm said. “He has nice stuff. Sometimes you go through those rough stretches. Tough innings, tough games, we all go through them.”

“Everybody has their kind of slump. I just like he's one of those guys who can fight back, and he's been doing it for years. I think he's going to be alright.”

Chisholm, who came to the Yankees at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins, did his part against the Rangers. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, raising his batting average with the Yankees to an impressive .340.

However, it was all for naught following Holmes' blown save. While every win is crucial as the playoffs approach, Chisholm has decided to stay level headed. He still believes in Holmes and thinks he is the right candidate to command the ninth inning in New York.

Clay Holmes struggles at closer

Tuesday marked Holmes' 11th blown save of the season, the most in MLB. The Yankees trail the Baltimore Orioles by half a game in the AL East. It's fair to wonder where New York would be had they not suffered so many blown saves.

On the upside, Holmes has converted 29 saves, a new career-high. He was voted to his second straight All-Star Game, posting a 60/19 K/BB ratio. He's also a seven-year veteran with 301 major league games under his belt.

But the Yankees know come playoffs they can't afford a single blown save, let alone 11. Even if Holmes rights the ship, his 3.27 ERA while pitching just the ninth inning is a bit alarming. The closer will need to have a quick turnaround to come through on Chisholm's expectations.

Five other players have recorded a save in 2024, although no other Yankee has more than two. Perhaps Aaron Boone decides to go to a closer-by-committee in the wake of Holmes' struggles.

Or, he could stick by his closer. That's at least what Chisholm is expecting. He revered the right-hander when he faced him on the Marlins. Now teammates on the Yankees, Chisholm expects nothing less than Holmes to continue grinding and prove why he deserves to remain the closer.