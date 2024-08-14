Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list with a left UCL injury. Chisholm exited Monday's game with the concern. Jon Heyman of The New York Post provided a “hopeful” update Wednesday, however, via B/R Walk-Off.

“Obviously he's (Chisholm) got the UCL situation, it does appear that they (Yankees) are hopeful based on what the original doctors have said that rest, rehab can help him and he can be back in three to four weeks,” Heyman said. “Maybe that's a little bit of wishful thinking. I don't know, I'm just guessing there. But they're hopeful… it will only take three to four weeks. Not definite. Certainly surgery is a possibility and more doctors are looking at it. Maybe we will have the final result… Sometime certainly very soon.”

The team is currently in the process of looking at all of the information and making a final decision. Heyman did not rule out potential UCL surgery, but the Yankees seem to have a fairly optimistic mindset about the situation. That is a promising sign but nothing is guaranteed as of this story's writing. A final decision will likely be announced sooner rather than later.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s performance since joining Yankees

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins in a trade before the 2024 deadline. Chisholm has played well since joining the Yankees following a forgettable performance with the Marlins through his first 101 games played in 2024. The infielder is slashing .316/.361/.702/1.062 in 14 games with New York.

New York's lineup was an area of uncertainty aside from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to begin the season. Adding Chisholm gave the Yankees another offensive threat with a high-ceiling. Losing Chisholm for an extended period of time would be a devastating blow.

Of course, being without Chisholm for three to four weeks would be far from ideal. Still, it would be better than losing him for the remainder of the season/postseason. At the moment, however, all the Yankees can do is continue to hope for the best results.