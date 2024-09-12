The New York Yankees picked up a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals in extra innings on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s walk-off infield single, and he opened up on his first-ever walk-off hit after the game.

“Hit it where it's pitched, find a hole,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said, via MLB Network. “Just not try to do too much. Just try to get the runner in.”

The Yankees moved to 84-62 overall with the win over the Royals, and hold a 1.5 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East after their extra-innings loss to the Boston Red Sox as well. Chisholm has played great since coming over to the Yankees in a trade with the Miami Marlins. He hopes to continue that down the stretch and into October.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. feeling welcomed with Yankees

Chisholm has been a great fit for the Yankees, not only on the field, but with his teammates and coaches.

“I mean, it's my first career walk-off so I think it means a lot right now,” Chisholm said. “You know what I mean everybody shouting, screaming, I never had the feeling and it's surreal, so I can't wait.” (Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe douse Chisholm in cold water) “It's too cold in New York for those!”

It was a long time coming for Chisholm to get his first walk-off hit, and he told a story about how his hitting coach with the Yankees, James Rowson, predicted it.

“So, our hitting coach (James Rowson), we talked about like the other day we were in extra innings, and I said I don't have a walk-off for my name yet, he said, ‘you're gonna do it here real soon,' so I shout out J Ro for that one” Chisholm said.

Many believe that the Yankees do not want players to show off their personality, but Chisholm has done just that since coming over, and the team has encouraged him to do so.

“I think the thing that surprised me is that they took into me and tell me to be myself every day and have fun, you know like, they want me to wear the green belt, they want me to wear my flashy shoes and my glove, so I think that's what surprised me and everybody in New York took it really well, even the fans, so that's one thing I love the most about New York right now,” Chisholm said.

The Yankees will host the Red Sox for four games starting Thursday as they try to strengthen their hold on first place in the American League East.