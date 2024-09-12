New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto has been one of the best players in baseball. Soto continued to dominate at the plate with what may have been his most impressive moment of the season on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

In a crucial matchup for both teams, Soto came up to the plate against Royals ace Cole Ragans with one out and one on in the bottom of the sixth inning down 1-0. After working a 2-2 count, Soto lined a foul ball directly off the top of his right foot and hobbled off to the side and laid on the ground in pain, clutching his injured foot.

Then, just two pitchers later, Soto launched a 79 mph knuckle-curve from Ragans to deep right field, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Soto knew the ball was gone the second he made contact. He started watching the ball, limped a little, clearly still in pain after fouling the ball off of his foot, then unleashed one of the best bat flips of the season as he slowly made his way around the bases.

Juan Soto's incredible 2024 season

After his go-ahead sixth inning blast, Soto now has 39 home runs this season, by far a career-high. Soto is also slashing .290/.420/.578 and is leading all of baseball with 117 walks. Batting in front of superstar slugger Aaron Judge and being able to take advantage of the infamous Yankee Stadium “short porch”, Soto has put together one of, if not the best seasons of his young career.

A performance like this could not have come at a better time for Soto. The 25-year-old star is entering one of the most highly anticipated free agencies of all time and is expected to earn a record-setting contract. Clutch home runs, like the ones he just hit against the Royals, will go a long way in convincing the Yankees to do everything they can to keep Soto in pinstripes.