After a disappointing tenure with the club, third baseman Josh Donaldson was released by the New York Yankees on Tuesday. However, there's no hard feelings on Donaldson's end, as the former American League MVP took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a classy farewell message moments after news of his release broke.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone for the love and support over the years !! I’ve had the opportunity to play with some great teammates and organizations. I wish nothing but the best to the New York Yankees.”

Donaldson thanked fans for “love and support”, then said that he wishes “nothing but the best to the New York Yankees.”

The three-time All-Star arrived in New York via a trade that shipped catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins back in March of 2022.

The Yankees not only liked Donaldson's defense, but they believed his bat still had life in it. Unfortunately for New York, the 37-year-old struggled in pinstripes, as he posted a .207/.293/.385 slash line with 180 strikeouts compared to 66 walks in two years with the Yanks.

Donaldson has been sidelined since July with a high-grade calf strain, an injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list and promised to keep him out of action until September.

It's unclear if any contending clubs would have interest in taking a flyer on Donaldson- or if the veteran slugger would even be healthy enough to contribute down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Yankees, 63-68 and in last place in the American League East, will likely continue to give Oswald Peraza plenty of opportunities at third base.