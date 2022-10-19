Luis Severino reveals why Yankees won’t be hungover vs Astros in ALCS Game 1

The New York Yankees faced a classic bad news-good news scenario following their ALDS victory. The bad news was that, according to Luis Severino, their celebratory champagne “was terrible,” per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. The good news is that since nobody did much in the way of drinking as a result of the “terrible” champagne, the Yankees were able to place their focus strictly on Game 1 of the ALCS vs the Houston Astros.

All of the Yankees’ players will likely be feeling fine ahead of Game 1. However, the Astros enter the affair with a major rest advantage. Houston took care of business in the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Yankees had to wait until Tuesday to finish their series vs the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees-Astros ALCS projects to be a fantastic one nonetheless. These teams led the American League all season long and most people predicted they would face off at some point in the MLB Playoffs. It would not be surprising by any means to see this series go the distance and last 7 games.

Former Yankees and Astros superstar pitcher Roger Clemens will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1. Clemens’ presence will excite both teams’ fan bases.

The importance of Game 1 cannot be ignored. Teams that win the first game of an MLB Playoff series tend to fare well. We can expect both the Yankees and Astros to give everything they have in order to get the job done on Wednesday.