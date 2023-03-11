New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons, and the 29-year-old is still working out the kinks as Grapefruit League play rolls along. One area he knows needs to improve before the season starts is his slider.

“My slider sucks, that’s what they’re telling me right now,” Severino said when asked about what hitters’ swings have told him so far in Spring Training, according to the New York Post.

“I need to work more on my slider. It’s not the movement, it’s just location actually…For me, that’s the pitch that takes longer to get ready. I just need to work on location more. But everything else was really good.”

Severino threw four innings and 54 total pitches as the Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL. It’s been a difficult exhibition season for the Dominican Republic native; he’s given up two homers and five runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone agrees with his pitcher’s honest assessment.

“His slider’s kind of the last thing to sharpen up because his stuff’s there,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “It looks good. Today was another good outing, good step for him. Coming out real easy, he’s staying in his delivery, he’s got a really good feel of his changeup already. So I’m encouraged where he’s at.”

Severino hasn’t had a healthy season in the Bronx since 2018, and New York will be hoping that 2023 is the season he can put together some quality starts on the mound.

That’s especially true with Carlos Rodon (mild forearm muscle strain) and Frankie Montas (shoulder surgery) both already lost to injury.

“I feel happy where I am right now,” Yankees’ Luis Severino said. “Even the next day, sometimes I pitch and it feels like I threw a bullpen, I’m not even sore. So that’s a great sign when I wake up the next day and I don’t feel horrible.”