Marcus Stroman vouched for Cody Bellinger's talents as he remains a free agent.

Plenty of top-tier MLB free agents remain unsigned as 2024 Spring Training begins. One of them is outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, whose talents and hard work were endorsed by New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Stroman and Bellinger worked together with the Chicago Cubs last season, each guy having a strong campaign. The former joined the Yankees after failing to agree to a contract with the Cubs and the latter is still working on it. He gave some hype to his former teammate, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“I love Belli. I’m hoping he gets the best deal possible,” the Yankees pitcher said, per Morosi. “Big fan of Belli. He’s an incredible human. I love how he competes. His preparation is elite. I think he’s back on MVP Belli track.”

Bellinger wasn’t quite at MVP form last season but it was the closest he has gotten since he won the award in 2019. The 28-year-old ended the season with 130 games in which he tallied a .881 OPS, 153 hits (including 29 doubles and 26 home runs), 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He earned the second Silver Slugger award of his career but has yet to find his next team.

A few teams have been linked to Bellinger, namely the Philadelphia Phillies. Any team would benefit from his positional versatility and ability to hit. With more than a month still until Opening Day, he should be able to find a spot. Sadly for Stroman, his Yankees don’t really have a place for him.

Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery represent the biggest names yet to be signed. Agent Scott Boras is hoping that patience will pay off for his clients and earn them new, lucrative contracts.