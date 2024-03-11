Marcus Stroman is entering a new chapter of his career with the New York Yankees in 2024. Transitioning to a big market like New York is never easy, but Stroman is ready for the challenge.
“There is nobody in this process who was like, ‘Hey Stro, you need to…' That was only the people who weren’t involved, the outsiders who were like, ‘Hey, Stro, you gonna put on a suit and tie and be Mr. Good Boy?’ I’m 33 years old. I am who I am,” Stroman said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I’ve got 10 years in the big leagues. I don’t have to change for nobody.”
Some players have struggled to find comfort in New York. Yankees fans can be ruthless, and will not hesitate to boo you the moment you begin to slump. This can lead players to not be themselves at times.
Marcus Stroman's potential impact on Yankees
Stroman is confident in his ability, and who he is as a person. He is not going to change for anyone. And that is exactly what the Yankees need. 2023 was a difficult season so perhaps Stroman's confidence will help this ball club turn things around.
“I truly believe everything is connected,” Stroman added, via Rosenthal as well. “It’s not like I’m going to be on my tip toes, creeping around here, shy and scared to say things and then go out on the mound and be myself. I think every great team has a balance of guys who are quiet in the way they go about it, but also guys who are authentically themselves, passionate, flashy, confident, guys who aren’t scared to talk a little bit of s—-. That authenticness, paired with the group of guys they already have, it’s hard to beat that dynamic.”
The Yankees need to make the playoffs in 2024. This isn't a team that can accept back-to-back years of failure. Aaron Judge will lead the charge, while the Juan Soto addition will certainly help matters. Of course, reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is set to lead the rotation once again.
But Marcus Stroman's impact on the Yankees cannot be overlooked. He's going to help the team bounce back during the 2024 season.