Michael Kay goes scorched earth on Yankees for bonkers 2004 Red Sox motivation video

MLB fans will remember the Boston Red Sox making history after climbing back from a 3-0 deficit in 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees. Boston shocked New York and went on to win their first World Series championship since 1918, effectively breaking the Curse of the Bambino. So it wasn’t surprising to see find upset Yankees fans when the 2022 ball club used the 2004 Red Sox as motivation after trailing the Houston Astros 3-0 in the ALCS. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay was especially rattled.

Kay went as far as to use a wild Abraham Lincoln analogy, per Jomboy Media.

he WENT THERE with this analogy 💀 pic.twitter.com/eAbMigT7Dc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 25, 2022

“It would be like somebody from Lincoln’s family,” Kay said. ” And you are trying to teach them about shootings and theaters and you use their dad as an example of how to avoid it. I mean, are you out of your mind!”

Michael Kay and Yankees fans weren’t exactly pleased with Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. Nevertheless, the organization is expected to bring both Boone and Cashman back this offseason.

However, it was reportedly the mental skills coach who put together the Red Sox motivational video. Kay broke down exactly what occurred behind the scenes.

“The Yankees have a mental skills coach,” Kay said. “He put together a video of the 2004 Red Sox coming back from 0-3 down. How in baseball god’s name can you be so tone deaf as an organization?”

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one of the most historical rivalries in all of sports. The decision to use the ’04 Sox was certainly a puzzling one. In the end, it failed to work as the Astros completed their sweep over the Yankees.