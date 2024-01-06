New York adds an assistant hitting coach.

The New York Yankees are expected to hire Pat Roessler as an assistant hitting coach, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Roessler, who will join Casey Dykes as assistants under Rowson, is certainly familiar with New York city.

he was the New York Mets’ hitting coach in 2018 and previously served as their assistant hitting coach from 2015-17. Prior to that, Roessler was the Yankees’ director of player development from 2005-2014. At that time, he crossed paths with new Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, when Rowson was the club’s minor league hitting coordinator.

The Yankees entered last season with hitting coach Dillon Lawson and Dykes and Brad Wilkerson as assistants.

Lawson was fired at the All-Star break, as the offense struggled significantly, and was replaced by Sean Casey for the rest of the season. New York reportedly tried to interview Casey for their hitting coach position before last season, but he could not consider the position at the time because his girlfriend was undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Casey opted not to return in 2024 citing family reasons, leading the Yankees to hire Rowson as their new hitting coach in November.

Rowson spent time as the hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs then Minnesota Twins. He was the Miami Marlins bench coach for three years before joining the Tigers. But before getting all of these opportunities at the MLB level, Rowson spent six seasons as the Yankees minor league hitting coordinator. He returned to the role in 2013. During his time in New York's minor league system, Rowson grew close with Aaron Judge.

As Rowson prepares to become Judge's major league hitting coach, the pair's connection has remained strong through the years.

With Roessler as his assistant, Rowson and Yankees manager Aaron Boone are hopeful that the Bronx Bombers can get their offense back to a respectable level in 2024.