ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Fried and Woo face off in Game 2 in Seattle! These teams have similar records, but are playing very differently, with the Yankees playing well, while the Mariners are on a losing streak coming into this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Bryan Woo

Max Fried (6-0) with a 1.05 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts through seven innings.

Away Splits: (3-0) 0.44 ERA

Bryan Woo (4-1) with a 3.25 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (2-0) 1.38 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -134

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7 (-112)

Under: 7 (-108)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

TV: YES Network/Root Sports Northwest

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees were the best team in the AL and one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they had a record of 94-68 and lost in the World Series to the Dodgers. They have a 23-17 record and have won four of their previous five games. Their bats were a top-10 unit in the league last season, and they are elite once again as the third-best offense in the MLB. Their pitching was elite last season, and they are right back in the top 10 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez have been elite on this offense behind the plate. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been the shining pitchers for the Yankees this season.

The Yankees are starting Fried on the mound. He has a 6-0 record, a 1.05 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 36 hits with 11 walks and 47 strikeouts through 51.2 innings across eight appearances. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.3 in those starts. Fried has emerged as the ace for the Yankees and has been on a dominant run, with the Yankees having an 8-0 record when he starts. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have not gotten a hit off Fried. Tellez and Rodriguez are tied for second in average at .167, while Garver leads with a .250 average.

The Yankees' biggest key is the offense; they have been great this year after last season. They had a .248 batting average last season but have been red-hot with a .263 average, the third-best in the MLB this season. Judge has been red-hot for the Yankees and leads the way for a loaded offense. Judge leads in batting average at .405, home runs with 14, RBI with 39, OBP at .494, and total hits with 63. Judge dominates in a loaded Yankees batting lineup. Judge has a .400 average with four RBIs and 1.000 OPS against Woo, and he is easily the best in the lineup against him.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners had a solid season last year, with an 85-77 record. The Mariners are 22-17 this year and have lost their previous three games. The Mariners struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this season. They have a great pitching staff; they were second in the MLB last season and are around average this season. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, and Jorge Polanco are standouts in this offense. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert (dealing with an injury), Luis Castillo, and Bryan Woo have all been great for the Mariners on the mound.

The Mariners are starting Woo on the mound. He has a 4-1 record, a 3.25 ERA, and a 0.92 WHIP. He has allowed 16 runs on 33 hits, eight walks, and 44 strikeouts through 44.1 innings across seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 5.5 in those starts. The Mariners are 5-2 through those seven starts. He has mixed results against the Yankees' batting lineup. Judge has a .400 average with four RBI and a 1.000 OPS. Dominguez and Wells also have a .333 and a .200 average, and Volpe has gone hitless.

The Mariners have talent and have been playing much better recently. Their batting average this year is .243, after finishing with a .224 last year. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have been the biggest standouts on offense. Crawford leads in batting average at .282, OBP with .394, and total hits with 37. Then, Raleigh leads in home runs with 12, is one of the best in the MLB, and Polanco leads in RBI with 28. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have not gotten a hit off Fried this season, with Raleigh in four ABs, Polanco in five ABs, and Crawford in three ABs.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is going to turn into a pitching duel between Fried and Woo. The Yankees are better and should win, but I think Seattle keeps this close and covers at home.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-164)