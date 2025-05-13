DJ LeMahieu spent more time recovering from a left calf strain than he needed to. However, the 36-year-old New York Yankees infielder wanted to make sure he is 100% healthy before returning to Aaron Boone's lineup. He and the team feel like he is ready to come back, calling for his return from his rehab assignment and reinstating him from the 10-day injured list.

Unfortunately for New York, LeMahieu makes his triumphant return just as one of the team's young players exits the lineup. 26-year-old third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 10-day IL after fracturing his left ankle against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, according to the team's social media page. The Yankees switch-hitter hurt his ankle sliding into home and left T-Mobile Park in an ambulance.

The addition of Cabrera to the IL replaces one name with another. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is close to taking live at-bats, but is still a couple of weeks away from his return. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out until early June with a right oblique strain.

Boone's lineup is in a state of flux, but the veteran manager is happy to have LeMahieu back. He only played 67 games last year before a right hip injury ended his season. When he is available, LeMahieu is invaluable, especially in the field. He will replace Chisholm Jr. at third base, but Boone has enough confidence to play him at every infield position.

While Chisholm Jr. and Stanton are weeks away from coming back, LeMahieu's return is a step in the right direction. Giving Boone access to his full lineup puts New York in position to return to the World Series.

The Yankees entered 2025 with championship expectations, but injuries have hampered their season. Both Boone and the Yankees hope that LeMahieu's return starts a trend of players coming off the IL.