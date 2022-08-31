Yankees add more bullpen depth following Aroldis Chapman injury

The New York Yankees’ pitching was once the talk of baseball for its remarkable dominance. Sadly for New York, the unit is suffering from numerous injuries as their record dips and American League standings lead slips.

With the latest injuries to Aroldis Chapman and Nestor Cortes, the Yankees are bringing in a veteran to weather the storm. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, New York is signing former Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey.

Tyler Duffey is signing with the Yankees. Reliever had 1.88 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 2020. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2022

Duffey has spent the last eight seasons as a relief pitcher with the Twins before being designated for assignment in August. He was scooped up by the Texas Rangers but never made an appearance with them. In 44.0 innings this season, Duffey has a 4.91 ERA. Over the preceding three seasons, he had an ERA of 2.69.

The Yankees being without All-Stars Cortes and Clay Holmes has made them much more vulnerable. Trade-deadline acquisition Frankie Montas has not been too good and Jameson Taillon, Michael King, Miguel Castro and Scott Effross have also been out of commission due to injuries.

With Zack Britton working his way back from Tommy John surgery and Giancarlo Stanton back in action, not all hope is lost for the Yankees. They still have Aaron Judge hitting home runs left and right. If their pitching situation recalibrates before the postseason, New York will have a strong chance to make a deep playoff run.