It is no secret that the New York Yankees have struggled in 2023. New York's offense has faced the majority of criticism (with the exception of Aaron Judge, of course) as stars such as Giancarlo Stanton have struggled. Aaron Boone is still hopeful that the ball club can make a playoff run though. Boone's latest update on starting pitchers Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino will benefit New York's injury-plagued rotation.

Rodon is expected to start Tuesday for the Yankees versus the Washington Nationals, while Severino will get the ball Wednesday according to Boone, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Yankees: Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino updates

Rodon has battled injury concerns throughout the season. Severino has struggled mightily. New York needs both pitchers to perform well in the rotation if they want to turn the '23 campaign around.

Rodon has appeared in only six games. The left-hander, who was the Yankees' prized outside free agency acquisition during the offseason, owns a 7.33 ERA during that span. His underperformance has left Yankees fans with questions. Rodon's track record suggests he will bounce back though.

Severino has made 15 appearances (14 starts) for the Yankees, pitching to a 7.98 ERA. The two-time All-Star was once considered to be one of the better pitchers in the game, but perhaps decline is playing a role in his struggles.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will continue to lean on both pitchers as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Yankees as they are made available.