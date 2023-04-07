The New York Yankees have recalled right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre ahead of the team’s weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles, MLB Insider Hector Gomez reported on Friday.

Brito was impressive in his MLB debut last Sunday, allowing just two hits and a walk over five shutout frames while striking out six and earning a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

He was sent down afterwards by manager Aaron Boone, a move that didn’t come as a surprise after Boone said that the team didn’t need a fifth starter on the roster due to scheduling.

Boone said on Monday that Brito could return to the team on Apr. 12 when they need a No. 5 starter, but it looks like the young righty impressed enough to earn an earlier call-up to the big club.

Assuming that Luis Severino still needs more time before coming off the injured list, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brito start again for New York on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

“I always thought about having a good debut,” Brito said via an interpreter after his superb MLB debut. “You have to be confident to do your job. If you start thinking about bad outcomes, that’s usually when things get out of hand. I’m very happy.”

Brito signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2015, and has been working his way up through the minor leagues ever since. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017, he returned to play in 2019 in Single-A.

After a few strong years in the minors, Yankees’ Jhony Brito got his shot and didn’t blow it in 2023. After the excellent debut, it looks possible that he could carve out a spot in the team’s rotation, especially with the plethora of injuries at SP.

The 25-year-old is back in the majors, and he’ll almost certainly have another chance to prove he belongs there next week.