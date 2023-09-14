The New York Yankees' 2023 season is winding down with their chances of the playoff slipping. They simply need more bodies in order to get through the current stretch amid injuries to other key pitchers. So, they have added right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver.

The Yankees will add Weaver to the roster as they prepare to face the Boston Red Sox, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. They claimed him off of waivers from the Mariners as Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loaisiga hit the injured list.

The 30-year-old Weaver has built up the travel miles over the last two seasons, spending them with four teams. Across 110.1 innings with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners this season, he has a 6.77 ERA and 5.75 FIP.

Luke Weaver is used as an innings eater but also has experience in the bullpen. He relies mainly on his four-seam fastball, which averages 94.1 miles per hour, along with a changeup, slider and curveball. He can also throw a sweeper and cutter, the latter of which he relies upon as his put-away pitch.

The Yankees have a double-header coming up against the Boston Red Sox and will start Michael King and Clarke Schmidt. Both squads are wining down disappointing seasons and owners of 73-72 records — in fact, Boston just fired their lead front-office executive, Chaim Bloom.

While Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are still pitching, the Yankees just cannot shake themselves of the injury bug. The rest of the season for them is about maintaining health and good habits for next season.