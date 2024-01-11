After an impressive late season debut in New York, the Yankees have reunited with an intriguing starting pitcher.

Since trading for Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have been focused on adding pitching. While not Blake Snell nor Jordan Montgomery, the Yankees have brought a pitcher back to New York.

Luke Weaver agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with New York, via Robert Murray of FanSided. Weaver's deal includes an option for the 2025 season and can reach $8.25 million at its max value.

The right-hander played for three different teams throughout the 2023 season. He came to the Yankees in September after being claimed from the Seattle Mariners. In three starts, Weaver held a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA and a 16/3 K/BB ratio.

Clearly New York liked what they saw in the small sample size. His performance with the Yankees was a glimmer of hope after what had been a disaster season. Weaver held a 6.40 ERA overall on the year with a 6.87 mark during his 21 games with the Cincinnati Reds.

After some early career promise with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, Weaver has struggled to find his footing in MLB. Over his eight-year career, the righty holds a 27-42 record with a 5.14 ERA and a 571/188 K/BB ratio.

Still, after impressing in the Bronx, New York has decided to give Weaver another opportunity. Now signed to a major league deal, Weaver will battle for a spot in the rotation.

Adding Luke Weaver – especially on a two-year deal – won't stop the Yankees from continuing to pursue Snell, Montgomery or any top flight starting pitcher. But he does give New York a potential diamond in the rough if his late 2023 turnaround holds true.