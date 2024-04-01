The MLB season is officially underway and the New York Yankees have been hot out of the gate. They swept the Houston Astros and are 4-0 to kick off the season. However, the franchise wanted to upgrade the bullpen and they did just that after making a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
On Sunday, the Yankees reportedly conducted a trade with the White Sox to acquire relief pitcher, Jake Cousins, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand. New York is sending cash considerations to Chicago.
“The Yankees have acquired RHP Jake Cousins from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.”
Cousins made his Major League debut back in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers. After three seasons he found his way to Chicago and is now playing for the Yankees after the trade. Jake Cousins hasn't played much throughout his career. However, his career numbers aren't too shabby for a small sample size. He currently holds a 3.08 ERA with 72 strikeouts, and a 1.386 WHIP.
New York didn't have to give up too much for Jake Cousins. So, it'll be interesting to see where he fits in the bullpen. There's a chance they send him down to the minors. But Cousins' stats indicate he could be an asset if given the chance. But he's coming from a White Sox minor league team and could remain there for the time being for the Yankees.
With that said, Cousins has the potential of earning a more prominent role in the bigs if he shows consistency in the minors. If he can do that then the Yankees may consider calling him up. Additionally, it's a long season and anything can happen. So, Jake Cousins is certainly a relief pitcher to keep an eye on.
Yankees' 2024 season outlook
Expectations are high in New York after the team failed to make the postseason last year. Acquiring Juan Soto goes a long way, as he's now on the same team as home run machine Aaron Judge. The Yankees are stacked offensively and but there are some concerns with the pitching rotation. Gerrit Cole is currently out with an injury for an extended amount of time.
New York jumped off to an early lead in the AL East after sweeping the Astros. However, they play in a tough division that also features the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles. All of which are considered playoff contenders this season.
The best way for the Yankees to make the postseason is to win the AL East. That's a task much easier said than done but it's not impossible. Look for the Yankees to lean on their offense much throughout the 2024 season. Especially with Cole not in the rotation right now.