Brian Sabean made his return to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, as the club brought him in to be an Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. Sabean, who spent eight seasons with the Yankees from 1985 to 1992, was clearly brought back for a reason. Cashman explained the World Series reasoning behind bringing back the longtime executive to the front office, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“He had his hand heavily involved in the Yankees’ world championship runs. It’s certainly something to remind people about. He was that much of a difference-maker.”

Cashman wanted people to know that Brian Sabean “had his hand heavily involved in the Yankees’ world championship runs” from the 1990s.

Sabean, who started out as a scout before becoming the director of scouting and vice president of player development, emerged as “one of the game’s great talent evaluators”, as the Yankees GM said.

He was an important figure behind the Yankees’ drafting of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Bernie Williams and others.

After his tenure in New York, Sabean went on to become the general manager of the San Francisco Giants, where he won three World Series championships.

Sabean’s role will be similar to what it was back in the 80s and 90s, as he will be tasked with helping with amateur and pro scouting, as well as player development.

It’s clear that the Yankees view Brian Sabean as a voice who can help them get back to winning World Series. Fans hope they’re right.