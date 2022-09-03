Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut

Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off.

Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, manager Aaron Boone faced plenty of scrutiny from fans and media for pinch-hitting him in the 9th inning of a 9-0 game in his debut. The questionable decision took the excitement away from Peraza’s first big league at-bat. Boone’s initial decision to not start him also drew criticism.

Oswald Peraza was called up to the Yankees ahead of Friday’s game which led to excitement amongst the fan base. But the young infielder did not find his name in the lineup. Aaron Boone has continued to stick with Kiner-Falefa at shortstop despite his underwhelming output.

“He’s (Isiah Kiner-Falefa) such a big part of what we’re doing and I expect him to be in the middle of everything,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “The best thing about Isiah is he wants to win and is willing to do anything it takes and be prepared. He’ll continue to play a lot.”

It will be intriguing to see how much playing time Peraza gets for the Yankees given Boone’s commitment to Kiner-Falefa. The shortstop posted a decent minor league season, but has the tools to develop into a big league star. He has a great opportunity to earn more playing time with a strong showing on Saturday.