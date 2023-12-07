A potential Yankees batting order of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge has broadcaster Michael Kay excited for the season

Juan Soto has a new home. The San Diego Padres have finally decided to push the trade button on the talented outfielder, sending him to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are a better team than they were a day before the deal to acquire Juan Soto became official. Soto is bringing his immense talent to the Bronx where he now forms a super duo with former American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge. In the 2023 MLB season, the Yankees, who missed the postseason in 2023, finished the campaign just 29th in the big leagues with a .227 batting average, 24th in wOBA (.304 ), and 19th in wRC+ (94).

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is hyped up for a Soto/Judge 1-2 punch, according to YES Network:

"That's a must-see inning!"@RealMichaelKay discusses the potential of the top of Yankees' batting order, which includes Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/XfsEsNPDzT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 7, 2023

Says Kay, “That's a must-see inning!”

It definitely is. Soto, the new Yankee, is coming off another fantastic season. In his first (and only) full campaign with the Padres in 2023, the Dominican superstar batted /275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs to go with 109 RBIs. He also drew 132 walks on the season.

The official details of the trade, per the Yankees – “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner OF Juan Soto and two-time Gold Glove winner OF Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Soto can become a free agent as soon as the 2024 MLB season concludes, as he is in the last year of his arbitration eligibility.