You don't need to tell the New York Yankees about the only team to ever come back and win a best-0f-seven series in the MLB postseason. That team was, of course, the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who came back to beat the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS and end the Curse of the Bambino.

With the Yankees down 0-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, one member of that Red Sox team had an idea for how the Yankees can get back into it. Kevin Millar, one of the leaders on that Boston team, suggested Yankees manager Aaron Boone bring in former Yankee captain Derek Jeter to speak to the team.

“I don’t know if this happened or not but I’d have Derek Jeter on site,” Millar said in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “If I’m Boone, I’d bring in D.J. and I’d say, ‘hey dude give me five minutes with these guys.'”

Millar's reasoning runs deeper than Jeter being one of the greatest Yankees who ever live. The two played for rival teams at the same time, and Millar got to see Jeter's consistent approach throughout his prime — through good times and bad. He brings a quality that, Millar thinks, can help bring the Yankees back into the series.

“One thing about Derek Jeter on the big stage, the attention to details,” Millar added. “It's like a Nick Saban football team. You're not going to have 47 holding calls or you’re taken out of the game.”

Derek Jeter's successor as Yankees captain needs to start hitting

The Yankees have underperformed in just about every aspect of the game in the World Series, so it would be unfair to pin the entire failing on Jeter's successor as captain, Aaron Judge.

But you can't ignore how bad Judge has been. He's 1-12 over three games with seven strikeouts and one walk. Overall in the 2024 postseason, he's hitting just .140 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts.

Though Judge hit just fine in the postseason in the first few years of his career, his underwhelming performance this year and in 2022, the same year he broke the AL home run record, has led to the narrative of him being unable to perform in the clutch.

Jeter, who won five World Series with the Yankees, was a career .308 postseason hitter. He also endured his share of rough playoff runs. Jeter hit .136 in the last two rounds of the 2001 playoffs — a fact many forget about considering Jeter's heroics that year, from his flip play in the Division Series to his Mr. November home run in the World Series.

Struggling under the bright lights in the Bronx could be difficult for anyone, and perhaps no one knows the highs and lows of what Judge has to deal with better than his predecessor.