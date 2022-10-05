Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record

Aaron Judge has done it. Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge, whose quest for history was followed closely by the late Yankees legend’s son Roger Maris Jr., sparked a series of reactions from many on social media. But perhaps the most special reaction came from Maris Jr., who sent out this tweet right after Judge broke his father’s record.

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! — Roger Maris Jr (@RogerMarisJr) October 5, 2022

Roger Maris Jr. offered his congratulations to Aaron Judge on hitting the historic home run. Maris then paid the Yankees slugger the ultimate compliment, saying that he is “all class and someone who should be revered.”

Of course, Maris Jr. also made his strong opinion about baseball’s home run hierarchy clear once again, saying that the sport now has a “clean home run king” who can be honored by the “majority” of fans.

After Judge slugged his 61st home run last Wednesday to tie the record, Maris Jr. said that no. 99 should be regarded as the “true record-holder” if he were to belt his 62nd homer.

For his part, Aaron Judge said he felt that the record set by Barry Bonds, a slugger synonymous with the steroid era, to be the official record, to the surprise of Maris Jr.

But it’s all love between the two, who are forever connected in Yankees history. But now Aaron James Judge stands alone in Yankees- and American league- home run lore.

And Roger Maris Jr. couldn’t be prouder of him.