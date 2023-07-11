There is a new hitting coach in the Bronx. With the New York Yankees bringing in former major leaguer Sean Casey to serve that role following the dismissal of Dillon Lawson, the team hopes that it will spark a turnaround for its offense, beginning in the second half of the 2023 MLB regular season.

Casey expressed his excitement over his new gig, as he looks forward to sharing his knowledge with the Yankees with the hopes that his expertise will translate to marked improvement at the plate for New York.

“I think every Major Leaguer wants to put on the pinstripes,” Casey said (h/t Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports). “To get the opportunity to come to the Bronx, wear the Yankees uniform and make a difference in the team’s success, it was so intriguing, and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Yankees hit the All-Star break ranked third-worst in the big leagues with just a .231 batting average and 19th overall in total runs (400). They are 26th overall in on-base percentage (.300) and 21st in OPS (.710). The absence of Aaron Judge due to injury has truly hurt New York's offense, but with it without him on the lineup, the Yankees have to hit better, thus the move to move on from Lawson.

Casey played 12 years in the MLB from 1997 to 2008. He last played for the Yankees' chief rivals, the Boston Red Sox in 2008 before retiring the following year. During his time in the majors, he hit .302 with 103 home runs and a career 109 OPS+.