By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Aaron Judge remains with the New York Yankees after signing a mammoth nine-year, $360 million contract. Every New York fan wanted to Judge to stay and one fan may have actually helped sway the superstar outfielder: Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay’s son, Charlie.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Charlie Kay told his father in the middle of the summer that he would stop rooting for the Yankees if Judge left in free agency. The seven-year-old made it clear that even with his father broadcasting the games, losing Judge meant losing him as a fan, too.

“The broadcaster approached Judge later that day to relate that story, and what he saw flash across Judge’s face was sincere pain,” writes Olney. “And Judge responded: ‘Please tell Charlie not to worry.’” Judge’s reaction shows the immense passion he has for the New York fan base, which he will now get to play in front of for the rest of his prime years.

Judge always preferred to stay with the Yankees but the lack of a respectable offer made it uncertain that he would as he chased down history. His historic season earned him a new contract and he signed his new, lucrative deal as teams like the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres pursued him.

The biggest factor for Aaron Judge in his free-agency decision was his legacy. Now, he gets to remain with the most storied franchise in baseball and try to lead them to a championship. New York is still looking to upgrade its roster around its home run king.