The newly implemented MLB pitch clock might be an issue to some, but not New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta.

The left-hander literally put it to shame on Thursday in Spring Training action against the Pittsburgh Penguins, striking out a hitter in a mind-boggling 20 seconds on three pitches. Remember, the pitch clock has 15 seconds on it before each offering.

Take a look, via Jomboy Media:

Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta struck out a hitter in 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/VwEBzyXH99 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 2, 2023

All business from Wandy Peralta, who wasted absolutely no time getting back on the hill between each pitch. It clearly caught Bucs infielder Tucupita Marcano off-guard, who likely had one of the quickest at-bats of his career.

There have definitely been mixed reviews of the pitch clock and hitters clock thus far. While it’s evidently shortened ballgames to anywhere from two hours and 15 minutes to two hours and 30 minutes on average, it’s come with controversy, too. Hitters only have eight seconds to get back in the box, which resulted in the Atlanta Braves losing the chance to potentially break a 6-6 tie with the Boston Red Sox last week as Cal Conley failed to get in the batter’s box in time, resulting in an automatic strikeout:

Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Bases loaded. Full count. The dream scenario. And … Cal Conley didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock. Umpire calls an automatic strike. At-bat over. Inning over. This is the new reality. pic.twitter.com/Bv5k2xJ06j — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023

Although fans were livid for the Spring Training game ending in a 6-6 deadlock, these are the rules now and big leaguers simply need to get used to them. The whole logic behind it is to speed up the sport so more people are interested in actually watching baseball because, in past years, games drag out. We’re talking over three hours. In this day and age, it’s difficult to keep anyone’s attention that long.

As for pitchers throughout the MLB who waste time on the bump (there are lots), maybe they should watch Wandy Peralta. The southpaw is locked in and doesn’t waste any time filling up the strike zone.