The New York Yankees received a pivotal bullpen injury update ahead of Spring Training. Reliever Michael King reportedly expects to be ready for Opening Day after suffering an injury in 2022, per Andy Martino.

King’s 2022 season came to an early end after enduring a fractured elbow in July. New York expected him to return at some point in 2023, but it was unclear exactly when he would be back. Martino’s report suggests that King should be able to get necessary work in during Spring Training as well.

King was rolling for the Yankees through 34 games before the injury. He had posted a 2.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts over the course of 51 innings pitched. New York’s bullpen dealt with uncertainty throughout the year and Michael King’s presence was missed without question.

The Yankees have a number of question marks heading into Spring Training. However, the bullpen projects to be one of their primary strengths. Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Wandy Peralta are just a few of the other impactful names set to make their mark in the bullpen. Holmes is the expected closer, but King could be in the conversation as well. If not, he will be a quality 7th or 8th inning set-up man for the Yankees.

New York has seen plenty of success in recent years, although, they haven’t won the World Series since 2009. Overcoming the Houston Astros in the American League has proven to be quite the challenge.

The Yankees have legitimate Fall Classic aspirations heading into 2023, and their bullpen will certainly be crucial to their chances of bringing home the World Series trophy.