The New York Yankees are sending former highly-regarded prospect OF Willie Calhoun to the minor leagues and optioning RHP Greg Weissert, per Marly Rivera. OF Estevan Florial is headed to New York according to Aaron Boone, per Rivera as well.

Boone addressed the decision to bring Florial and OF Rafael Ortega to New York with the Yankees, per Rivera.

“Ortega and Florial are going with us to New York. But there’s nothing guaranteed there either right now,” Boone said.

Rivera also shared Boone’s comments on the Yankees’ decision to option Weissert.

“It’s unfortunate with our team and not having a lot of optionable guys. You don’t want to get in a situation where you have to burn an option early in the year. It is difficult because he’s a big part of what’s going on in there, and will continue to be.”

New York still has uncertainty surrounding their roster. They are looking to add the best available depth pieces, which isn’t an easy thing to do.

Yankees fans will be content moving forward after Anthony Volpe made the team. Volpe is an exciting young prospect who impressed throughout spring training. He even earned praise from Aaron Judge for his performance.

The Yankees will be an intriguing team to follow this year. On one hand, New York features enough talent to win the AL East. On the other hand, the Yankees are already dealing with a number of injury concerns. Those concerns will make their depth even more important.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Yankees as they are made available.