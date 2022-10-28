RUMOR: Yankees fear Mets’ ‘hedge fund guy’ in Aaron Judge sweepstakes

Aaron Judge is definitely a name to watch in the MLB offseason. Expect to hear updates on the New York Yankees slugger a lot going forward because virtually every team in the majors would love to get his services. With so much attention from general managers and owners across the big leagues, the Yankees should be feeling at least a little bit nervous about their chances of retaining the walking home-run hitting machine.

Some have even the New York Mets as a sleeper landing spot for Aaron Judge because of the team’s owner, Steve Cohen’s skills behind the desk.

Via Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“One Yankees player suggested he feared “the hedge fund guy” might make a play for Judge. While this would be an all-time market crashing move, Steve Cohen has seven free agents of his own he’s hyper focused on. They’d need to hear first from Judge that he wants to move crosstown, too. Long shot.”

Aaron Judge will likely go where the money is. He rejected the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer back in the spring, and looking back, he definitely made the right decision, as he is now worth way more than that money. Especially after the season he just had. In the 2022 season with the Yankees, Aaron Judge racked up a record-setting 62 home runs — the most all-time in a season in American League history — and also slashed a mesmerizing .311/.425/.686.

It would be unnerving for most Yankees fans to see Aaron Judge metaphorically taking the subway and signing with the Mets, but as mentioned, that doesn’t seem to be likely, given the NL team’s long list of priorities in the offseason.