We're back with a betting prediction and pick for Friday's upcoming MLB slate as we'll see two American League teams on the opposite side of the standings facing off. The New York Yankees will visit the Oakland Athletics for the beginning of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole (RHP) vs. J.T. Ginn (RHP)

Gerrit Cole (6-5) with a 3.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 K, 79.1 IP

Last Start: 9/14 vs. BOS (L) – 4.1 IP, 7 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-3) with a 2.84 ERA, .222 OBA, 44 K, 38.0 IP

J.T. Ginn (0-1) with a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 K, 23.2 IP

Last Start: 9/14 @ CHW (L) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-1) with a 3.68 ERA, .236 OBA, 16 K, 14.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -200

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, YES Network, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees are currently first in the AL East and they've overtaken the Baltimore Orioles by five games within the division. It was a tight race all year, but it seems as though the Yankees will finish with the best record in the American League. They've won six of their last seven games and come into this series riding a three-game winning streak. Still, their regular season series against the Athletics is tied at 2-2, so they'll need to remain diligent in picking up these wins and ensuring their placement in the Postseason.

Star pitcher Gerrit Cole will make his sixteenth start of the season after dealing with a number of nagging injuries throughout the year. He's been solid in the games he's played for the most part, but he'll be looking to rebound following a bad performance his last time out against the Red Sox. He was shelled for seven runs and pulled early in that game, something we haven't seen all too often from Cole over the last few years. Still, he's one of the key components in this rotation and finding his groove right before the Postseason will be crucial to the Yankees' success moving forward.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently fourth in the AL West and they're out of Postseason contention sitting 13.5 games back of the Wild Card requirements. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're coming into this series following back-to-back wins over the Chicago Cubs. They've had the Yankees' number this year and split their last series at 2-2, a feat not many fans expected out of the Athletics. While they're not playing for much to end the season, they have a chance to spoil New York's chances and make their road to a top seed all the more difficult. Expect them to pull no punches in this game as they try to stun the Yankees early.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He pitched a few games in relief upon making his MLB debut, but he's gotten the nod for his last four consecutive starts. The Athletics have gone just 1-3 through his action as a starter and he allowed a whopping 10 hits during his last appearance. He'll be facing on of the league's best lineups, so expect this to be another key game in the development of Ginn as a starter.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The New York Yankees are firmly holding onto their position atop the American League, but they're expected to keep this momentum rolling and lock-in their spot as the Regular Season draws to an end. The Oakland Athletics, however, are still playing spoiler against teams in the hunt like the Chicago Cubs and they're intent on upsetting the Yankees at least once during this series.

However, the Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound and with this likely one of his final starts before heading into Postseason play, he should be looking for a solid outing where he can take this appearance into the deeper innings and leave rather unscathed.

Four our final prediction, we have to roll with the New York Yankees to come up with the win during this one. Although the season series is tied at 2-2, I don't foresee Gerrit Cole dropping this game and putting their position at risk. Let's ride the Yankees on the run line as they take the win here.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (-115)