Carlos Rondon heads the mounds for the New York Yankees as they face the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

Carlos Rondon vs. JP Sears

Carlos Rondon (15-9) with a 4.12 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Rondon went 5.1 innings giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up just two runs and take the win over the Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Rondon is 6-7 on the road this year in 17 starts. He has a 5.01 ERA and a .262 opponent batting average.

JP Sears (11-11) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Sears went six innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would surrender four runs, and take the loss to the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Sears is 6-6 at home this year in 14 starts with a 4.92 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -176

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

Time: 9:07 PM ET/ 6:07 PM PT

TV: YES/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting tenth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .321 on the year with a .455 on-base percentage. Judge has 53 home runs this year, helping to his 136 RBIs. Further, he has scored 114 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .286 on the year with a .418 on-base percentage. He has 40 home runs and 103 RBIs this year, scoring 120 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .245 on the year with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 88 times this season.

Aaron Judge continues to hit well. In the last week, he is hitting .368 with a .520 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, ten RBIS, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Gleyber Torres is hitting .269 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored six times in the last week. Finally, Juan Soto is hitting .222 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and five runs scored. The Yankees have hit .209 over the past week with six home runs and 26 runs scored in six games.

Current Yankees have 58 career at-bats against JP Sears. They have hit .259 against him. Oswaldo Cabrera is 4-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is one for four with a home run and three RBIs.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .304 this year with 38 home runs and 110 RBIs. He also has 11 stolen bases and scored 80 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .220 but with a .281 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs, and 74 RBIs, and has scored 54 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .246 this year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, and 56 RBIs while scoring 72 times this year.

Brent Rooker has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .417 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. He has also stolen two bases in the last week. Zack Gelof is hitting .348 in the last week as well. He has three RBIs and a run scored in the last week. JJ Bleday is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .294 in the last week with a .255 on-base percentage. Still, he has not driven in a run but has scored in the last week. The Athletics are hitting .258 in the last week with seven home runs and 22 runs scored in the last six games.

The Athletics have 29 career at-bats against Carlos Rondon. They have hit just .103 against Rondon. Nick Allen has two hits in five at-bats, while Tyler Nevin has the only other hit against Ronson, going one for four with a double.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Carlos Rondon has been solid as of late. This month, he has made three starts, having a 2.60 ERA, while he is 1-0. The Yankees have also gone 2-1 in those three starts. Meanwhile, JP Sears has been up and down as of late. In the last five starts, he has given up four or more runs in three of them. In the other two starts, Sears has given up one or fewer runs. The Athletics are just 2-3 in those games. The Yankees have been the better team at the plate as well as of late. Take the Yankees in this one.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-176)