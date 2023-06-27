The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Athletics.

The New York Yankees might have just saved their season. That could seem like an overly dramatic and somewhat premature statement to make, which is fair enough, but it does need to be emphasized that the Yankees provided ample reason for optimism over the weekend in the midst of a very difficult set of circumstances. Aaron Judge is injured, as is Nestor Cortes. Judge could be out longer than the Yankees initially anticipated, which is the worst-case scenario the team must still deal with. Carlos Rodon still hasn't pitched for the team this year. The Yankees aren't remotely close to having a fully healthy roster and fielding the very best team they have on a daily basis. Yet, in the midst of all these injury problems, New York stepped up and got great pitching from its staff, particularly its bullpen, in a series win over a very good Texas Ranger team which has the top offense in baseball. The Yankee pitching staff held the Rangers to seven runs in three games, grabbing two of three games with a three-run eighth-inning rally on Sunday. New York trailed 3-2 after seven and a half but dug out a 5-3 win over Texas after splitting the Friday and Saturday games against the A.L. West leaders. That kind of performance — a true “rally around the flag” moment for this team — could become a significant turning point. We will have to wait and see, but a sweep of the A's in Oakland this week would certainly make that Texas series look bigger in retrospect. Can the Yankees make that weekend a true and lasting memory? This is their chance, right now, in Oakland.

Here are the Yankees-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

TV: YES (Yankees) / Bally Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Network (National)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Yankees-Athletics LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees really dug deep against Texas over the weekend. It's not as though the Yankees had reason to think they could beat the powerful Rangers when their offense was so noticeably shorthanded without Judge. The Yankees scored two runs in Game 1 of the series, one run in Game 2. They easily could have lost both games, but they managed to win 1-0 on Saturday. Then they scored just two runs in the first seven innings on Sunday in the third and deciding game of the series. They were six outs from losing. Battling back to win that game showed that the Yankees are not going down without a fight. That game on Sunday showed the toughness of a playoff-level team which is not ready to cede the battle, even though Aaron Judge and multiple starting pitchers are hurt. This team will compete really well, and it will get important outs from its bullpen, which was fantastic against Texas all weekend long. That level of bullpen performance will make a huge difference against an Oakland team whose offense shows glimmers of potential but is ultimately very inconsistent and unreliable.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's were absolutely awful through the first 62 games of their season, going 12-50 and looking like a Triple-A team more than a big-league team. In the past 18 games, Oakland is a respectable 8-10. Some bursts of power hitting and improved situational pitching have enabled the A's to stabilize and become a much more difficult team to play. The A's would have had a winning record in those 18 games if their bullpen had not coughed up a few leads against the Cleveland Guardians. This team seems to be figuring a few things out. Given that the Yankees' offense is nowhere close to being fully functional without Aaron Judge, the A's could certainly limit New York's production and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are confident after winning the series against the Rangers. Take New York.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5